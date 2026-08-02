Four-Acre Brush Fire Contained in Desert Hot Springs

CAL FIRE crews quickly contained a small brush fire in Desert Hot Springs Sunday morning.

The fire broke out around 7 a.m. near Bubbling Wells Road and 18th Avenue, burning approximately four acres, along with several sheds and palm trees.

Nearby residents were safely evacuated, and no injuries were reported.

Multiple fire crews and water tenders responded to the scene while Southern California Edison de-energized nearby power lines to assist firefighters.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The fire came as the Coachella Valley experienced some of its hottest weather of the year. A temperature display in Palm Springs reached 121 degrees Sunday evening.

The Extreme Heat Warning for the area is expected to expire soon, but officials continue to urge residents to stay hydrated, limit outdoor activity, and take precautions during periods of extreme heat.