Free Y2K Throwback Concert Hits Indio's Center Stage Next Saturday

Indio is throwing it back to the early 2000s next weekend. The city's Center Stage concert series continues Saturday, August 8, with Millennial Night, a free, all-ages show featuring the band Y2K2K.

The concert runs from 7 to 9 p.m. at Center Stage, with the lineup is built around Y2K and millennial-era favorites, so expect a set list of throwback hits!

Admission is free and open to all ages. The city is encouraging people to bring friends and dress the part.



