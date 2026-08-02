Monterey Avenue Construction Starts Monday

Palm Desert is about to tear up and rebuild a stretch of Monterey Avenue, and drivers in the area should plan for delays starting Monday, August 3. The work covers Monterey between Gerald Ford Drive and the I-10 bridge, according to the city.

The city says the road badly needs it. Crews will repave the street, fix up sidewalks and curbs, upgrade traffic signals, and improve crosswalks along the corridor. The goal, the city says, is to make the stretch safer and easier to get through for drivers, pedestrians, and the businesses that line the road.

While work is underway, drivers should expect lane closures, shifting traffic patterns, and general delays through the area. The city has not said how long the project will take or released a detour route, though it says it will share construction schedules and traffic details as they become available. The city is asking drivers to plan ahead, give themselves extra travel time, and pay attention to posted signs in the work zone.

More information and updates are available at engagepalmdesert.com/streets.



