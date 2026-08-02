CA, US & World
Norco Men Suspected of Operating Chop Shop with Dozens of Stolen Vehicles
RIVERSIDE (CNS) - Two Norco men suspected of operating a ``chop shop''
in which authorities seized roughly 50 stolen motorcycles, trailers and
utility terrain vehicles -- in various states of disassembly -- were out of
custody Friday.
Kelsey Jones, 29, and Brian Stump, 46, were arrested Wednesday
following a three-month investigation by the California Highway Patrol and
other agencies.
Jones and Stump were booked into the Robert Presley Jail in Riverside
on suspicion of operating a chop shop, auto theft and possession of stolen
vehicles. They posted unspecified bonds the same day and were released.
``While vehicle thefts have declined across California, organized
theft rings continue to pose significant threats to our communities,'' CHP
Chief Tariq Johnson said. ``Operations like this one demonstrate our commitment
to dismantling those criminal networks, recovering stolen property and holding
offenders accountable.''
According to the CHP, the Riverside Auto Theft Interdiction Detail --
RAID -- which comprises personnel from multiple Inland Empire law enforcement
agencies, initiated an investigation in April after recovering a motorcycle
reported stolen out of Canyon Lake.
Within several months, ``RAID investigators identified an organized
crime group responsible for multiple vehicle thefts across Southern
California,'' the CHP said.
The investigation ultimately led to the 1600 block of Third Street,
just west of Interstate 15, in Norco, where Jones and Stump were operating
their alleged vehicle stripping and stolen parts sales operation, according to
the agency. A search warrant was procured and served Wednesday morning.
``While serving the warrant, investigators discovered an active chop
shop,'' the CHP stated. ``By the end of the operation, they had recovered
approximately 50 stolen vehicles and components, including motorcycles,
passenger vehicles, trailers and utility terrain vehicles, with an estimated
value exceeding $1.8 million.''
Stump was taken into custody without incident at a residential
property on Center Street. It was unclear where investigators arrested Jones.
Authorities were unable to confirm how long the alleged chop shop had
been in operation.
Background information on the men also was unavailable.
Copyright 2026, City News Service, Inc.
By: City News Service
August 2, 2026