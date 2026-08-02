Norco Men Suspected of Operating Chop Shop with Dozens of Stolen Vehicles

RIVERSIDE (CNS) - Two Norco men suspected of operating a ``chop shop''

in which authorities seized roughly 50 stolen motorcycles, trailers and

utility terrain vehicles -- in various states of disassembly -- were out of

custody Friday.

Kelsey Jones, 29, and Brian Stump, 46, were arrested Wednesday

following a three-month investigation by the California Highway Patrol and

other agencies.

Jones and Stump were booked into the Robert Presley Jail in Riverside

on suspicion of operating a chop shop, auto theft and possession of stolen

vehicles. They posted unspecified bonds the same day and were released.

``While vehicle thefts have declined across California, organized

theft rings continue to pose significant threats to our communities,'' CHP

Chief Tariq Johnson said. ``Operations like this one demonstrate our commitment

to dismantling those criminal networks, recovering stolen property and holding

offenders accountable.''

According to the CHP, the Riverside Auto Theft Interdiction Detail --

RAID -- which comprises personnel from multiple Inland Empire law enforcement

agencies, initiated an investigation in April after recovering a motorcycle

reported stolen out of Canyon Lake.

Within several months, ``RAID investigators identified an organized

crime group responsible for multiple vehicle thefts across Southern

California,'' the CHP said.

The investigation ultimately led to the 1600 block of Third Street,

just west of Interstate 15, in Norco, where Jones and Stump were operating

their alleged vehicle stripping and stolen parts sales operation, according to

the agency. A search warrant was procured and served Wednesday morning.

``While serving the warrant, investigators discovered an active chop

shop,'' the CHP stated. ``By the end of the operation, they had recovered

approximately 50 stolen vehicles and components, including motorcycles,

passenger vehicles, trailers and utility terrain vehicles, with an estimated

value exceeding $1.8 million.''

Stump was taken into custody without incident at a residential

property on Center Street. It was unclear where investigators arrested Jones.

Authorities were unable to confirm how long the alleged chop shop had

been in operation.

Background information on the men also was unavailable.

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