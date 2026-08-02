West Nile Virus Cases Rise as Summer Insect Risks Increase

As temperatures rise during the summer months, so does insect activity — and health officials are warning people to take precautions against illnesses spread by mosquitoes and other pests.

The Texas Department of State Health Services is monitoring several cases of West Nile virus across the state. The first human case of the year was reported in Harris County in May.

Dr. Joydip Roy, market chief medical officer for UnitedHealthcare of the Mid-Atlantic, said West Nile virus is one of the most common summer illnesses carried by insects and explained that prevention starts at home.

"You want to reduce the standing water around your home environment," Roy said. "That's where mosquitoes breed, and eliminating that is important."

Health experts recommend removing standing water from areas such as buckets, flowerpots, and other containers where mosquitoes can reproduce. They also encourage repairing window screens and sealing openings where insects can enter homes.

Symptoms of West Nile virus can include fever, headache, fatigue, and muscle and joint pain. There is currently no vaccine available for the illness.

Texas experienced its largest West Nile outbreak in 2012, when nearly 1,900 people became sick and 89 people died.

People spending time outdoors, especially around dawn and dusk, are encouraged to use mosquito repellent containing DEET, wear long sleeves, and check their bodies for ticks after outdoor activities.

Other insects, including ticks, bees, wasps, and scorpions, can also pose health risks. Tick bites can lead to illnesses such as Lyme disease, while stings from certain insects may trigger severe allergic reactions.

Roy said many insect-related symptoms improve on their own, but some warning signs require medical attention.

"If you start having headaches, visual changes, confusion, rashes that develop, or if redness is spreading, definitely want to seek medical care," Roy said.

Health officials also remind people who experience swelling of the face, lips, or throat, difficulty breathing, or loss of consciousness after a sting to seek emergency medical help, as these may be signs of a serious allergic reaction.

A simple body check after spending time outdoors can help detect ticks or other insects before they cause problems.

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