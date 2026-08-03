An NBC Palm Springs Weather Heads-Up on Monday, August 3, 2026!

That Extreme Heat Warning has been extended through Tuesday evening for a large area of Southern California including the Coachella Valley where high temperatures will reach the middle one-teens both afternoons.

If you must be outside, limit your time under the Sun, avoid strenuous activities and stay hydrated.

Valley high temps will back-off slightly into the lower one-teens beginning Wednesday.



As far as winds are concerned, a trough of low pressure to our North will play a role in triggering occasionally gusty late-afternoon/evening on-shore winds today... but only in those wind-prone areas around the Valley.

While surface moisture will be relatively dry today, some humidity will begin to move into the Valley later this week.

See images for details.

@JerrySteffen

@NBCPalmSprings