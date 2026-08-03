Weather
An NBC Palm Springs Weather Heads-Up on Monday, August 3, 2026!
That Extreme Heat Warning has been extended through Tuesday evening for a large area of Southern California including the Coachella Valley where high temperatures will reach the middle one-teens both afternoons.
If you must be outside, limit your time under the Sun, avoid strenuous activities and stay hydrated.
Valley high temps will back-off slightly into the lower one-teens beginning Wednesday.
As far as winds are concerned, a trough of low pressure to our North will play a role in triggering occasionally gusty late-afternoon/evening on-shore winds today... but only in those wind-prone areas around the Valley.
While surface moisture will be relatively dry today, some humidity will begin to move into the Valley later this week.
See images for details.
@JerrySteffen
@NBCPalmSprings
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 2, 2026