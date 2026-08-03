Burger Box Owners Speak Out After Indio Hit-and-Run Crash

The owners of Burger Box in Indio are speaking out after a hit-and-run crash left their family-owned restaurant heavily damaged.

Owner Yolanda Ruiz, who has worked at the restaurant for more than 20 years, says seeing the damage was heartbreaking.

Her son and co-owner, Anthony Ruiz, says the family was preparing to celebrate its first anniversary as business owners when the crash happened.

Those plans, including a grand reopening celebration and community sponsorships, have now been put on hold while repairs are made.

Surveillance video shows the suspect's vehicle leaving the scene, but the driver has not yet been identified.

Despite the setback, the family says they've been overwhelmed by the support they've received from customers and the local community.

The Indio Police Department continues to investigate the hit-and-run and is searching for the driver.