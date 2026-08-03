Dietitian Highlights Health Benefits of Avocados

While protein has become a major focus in healthy eating, nutrition experts say many Americans are still missing two essential nutrients: fiber and heart-healthy fats.

Registered dietitian Marina Chaparro says avocados are one of the few foods that naturally provide both, making them a smart addition to everyday meals.

She says adding fiber and healthy fats can help people feel fuller longer, slow digestion, and support healthy blood sugar levels—benefits that may be especially helpful for people managing type 2 diabetes, watching their weight, or taking GLP-1 medications.

Chaparro also shared several ways to enjoy avocados beyond toast and guacamole, including blueberry chia pudding, breakfast bowls, and fruit popsicles.

She notes that people using GLP-1 medications may also benefit from the added fiber, which can help ease digestive side effects like constipation.

For recipes and additional nutrition information, visit LoveOneToday.com/Avocados.