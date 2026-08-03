Firebirds Announce Season Five Theme Nights

The Coachella Valley Firebirds are celebrating their fifth season with an expanded lineup of theme nights and community events at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert. The team, which is the American Hockey League affiliate of the Seattle Kraken, kicks off the season on October 2 against the Ontario Reign.

This year's calendar brings back fan favorites like the Teddy Bear Toss, Pride Night, Dia de los Muertos and Kids' Night, while adding a few new nights to the schedule. The biggest addition is the first ever Coachella Valley Lakers Night on February 27, celebrating the valley's newest home team. Other new additions include Canadian Night, Route 66 Night and Margarita Valley.

"Reaching our fifth season is worth celebrating, and our fans are the reason we've gotten here," said John Page, Senior Vice President of Acrisure Arena and the Coachella Valley Firebirds. He said this season is about "celebrating everything we've built together over the last four years while creating even more opportunities for fans to make memories with family and friends."

The team is also working with their charitable organization, One Valley Foundation, on nights honoring military members and veterans, teachers, first responders and cancer research, along with civic pride nights throughout the year. Fans can expect specialty jerseys, giveaways and pre-game entertainment tied to many of the theme nights, though the team says more details on those will roll out throughout the season.

Here's the full theme night schedule for Season Five:

- Friday, October 2 vs. Ontario, Opening Night

- Friday, October 23 vs. San Jose, Oktoberfest

- Friday, October 30 vs. Henderson, Dia de los Muertos

- Sunday, November 15 vs. Abbotsford, Cancer Awareness Night

- Saturday, November 28 vs. Henderson, Military Appreciation Night

- Friday, December 4 vs. Calgary, Margarita Valley

- Sunday, December 6 vs. Bakersfield, Route 66 Night

- Sunday, December 20 vs. San Diego, Teddy Bear Toss

- Thursday, December 31 vs. San Diego, New Year's Eve

- Saturday, January 9 vs. Henderson, Pride Night

- Wednesday, January 13 vs. Calgary, Canadian Night

- Sunday, January 17 vs. San Diego, Kids' Night

- Saturday, January 23 vs. Bakersfield, First Responders Night

- Saturday, February 20 vs. Colorado, Kraken Night

- Saturday, February 27 vs. Bakersfield, Coachella Valley Lakers Night

- Friday, March 12 vs. Texas, Yacht Rock/80's Night

- Sunday, March 14 vs. Colorado, Fuego's Birthday

- Wednesday, March 17 vs. Texas, St. Patrick's Day

- Wednesday, March 31 vs. Abbotsford, Teacher Appreciation Night

- Saturday, April 3 vs. Ontario, Fan Appreciation Night



Dates, times, and opponents are subject to change.

Fans can view the full season schedule here and purchase season ticket memberships here.



