Hospitals Look Overseas for Nurses

As hospitals nationwide continue to struggle with staffing shortages, Sanford Health in Bismarck, North Dakota, is recruiting skilled nurses from around the world to fill critical vacancies. Nurses like Lechere Roman, who moved from the Philippines during the COVID-19 pandemic, say the state's reputation for safety, affordability, and strong support for healthcare workers made the move appealing. Sanford helps international recruits adjust by offering clinical training, winter driving lessons, and community integration programs. Roman says the opportunities for career growth and the welcoming environment have convinced her and her family to make North Dakota their permanent home.