Idyllwild Brewpub Bucks National Beer Sales Trend

While craft breweries across the country are facing declining sales, one local brewpub is proving there's still plenty to celebrate.

According to the Brewers Association, craft beer production fell 4% nationwide in 2025, with six in 10 breweries reporting lower sales.

But at Idyllwild Brewpub, business is booming.

General Manager Anthony says beer sales are up nearly 30% compared to last year.

He credits that success to a focus on local ingredients, including fresh mountain water from the brewery's own well.

Leading the brewing operation is Bridget, one of the industry's few female brewmasters. She says brewing combines science, creativity and a commitment to sustainability.

The brewpub says its combination of local resources, quality ingredients and a unique perspective has helped it stand out in a challenging market.

As the craft beer industry adapts to changing consumer habits, Idyllwild Brewpub is showing that a strong local identity can still draw customers in.