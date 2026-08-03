Indio Police Are Revving Up Their Street Racing Crackdown

The Indio Police Department is putting street racers and reckless drivers on notice, saying officers will ramp up enforcement at known gathering locations across the city.

Police say what often starts as car enthusiasts meeting up to show off their vehicles has increasingly turned into dangerous displays of speeding, burnouts, and drifting on public roads and in parking lots. The department says these "takeovers" have led to serious injuries and deaths throughout California, and officers aren't waiting for a tragedy to happen in Indio before stepping in.

Under the crackdown, officers will monitor known meet-up spots and respond quickly to reports of unsafe driving. Anyone caught racing or driving recklessly could face citations, arrest, having their car impounded, a suspended license, or criminal charges, depending on the circumstances.

"We encourage everyone to make responsible choices and help us keep our streets safe," said Lieutenant Leyva. "One reckless decision can have lifelong consequences for drivers, passengers, spectators, and families."

The department is asking residents to report dangerous driving or illegal racing activity when it's safe to do so, saying the community's help is key to stopping problems before someone gets hurt.

Anyone with info is asked to call the department's non-emergency line at 760-391-4051.



