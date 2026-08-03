Palm Springs Releases 2026 Park Turf Maintenance Schedule

The City of Palm Springs has released its 2026 park turf maintenance schedule, with temporary closures planned at select parks over the coming weeks to support seasonal landscaping improvements.

City officials say portions of grass fields and turf areas will be temporarily closed to allow crews to complete reseeding, irrigation maintenance and other turf improvement projects. The work is intended to help maintain healthy park landscapes and improve recreational spaces for residents and visitors.

The city has published a schedule outlining when maintenance will occur at affected parks. During the closures, residents are asked to respect posted signs and avoid entering fenced-off areas while crews complete the work.

Officials emphasized that the maintenance schedule applies only to turf and grass areas within city parks. Playgrounds, walking trails and other public facilities will remain open and available for use unless otherwise noted.

The temporary closures are part of the city's routine park maintenance program, which helps preserve the condition of athletic fields and other grassy areas that receive frequent public use throughout the year.

Residents are encouraged to review the maintenance schedule before visiting city parks and plan accordingly if they intend to use athletic fields or other turf areas.

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