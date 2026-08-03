Preliminary Hearing in Hit-and-Run Murder Case Reveals New Details

The preliminary hearing is underway for William Rodriguez, the former CEO of Silvercrest, who is charged with murder and hit-and-run in the 2024 death of 60-year-old Christina Barrington of Cathedral City.

During the first day of testimony, five Cathedral City police officers described the evidence collected after Barrington was struck while riding her scooter along East Palm Canyon Drive on Oct. 11, 2024.

Investigators testified that Barrington's damaged scooter was found about two blocks from where she was discovered with fatal injuries. Officers said surveillance footage, Flock camera data and an apparent fluid trail led them to a 2021 Porsche Cayenne allegedly driven by Rodriguez.

Police testified the SUV was later located at Rodriguez's former Rancho Mirage home with front-end damage, orange paint transfer believed to match the scooter, and signs of a coolant leak. Investigators also told the court that although Rodriguez reportedly told others the vehicle had been stolen, no stolen vehicle report was ever filed.

A key issue during the hearing involved whether Rodriguez was impaired at the time of the crash. Because investigators did not contact him at the scene, no toxicology or blood test exists, making that allegation a point of dispute between prosecutors and the defense.

Following the hearing, Barrington's daughter said she remains committed to seeking justice for her mother and plans to attend every court proceeding.

The preliminary hearing is scheduled to continue Aug. 31, when the judge will determine whether there is enough evidence for the case to proceed to trial.