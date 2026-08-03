Preliminary Hearing Underway for Silvercrest CEO William Rodriguez

Palm Springs resident and Silvercrest CEO William Rodriguez, a convicted DUI offender, is back in court this morning for a preliminary hearing that could determine whether his case moves to trial.

Rodriguez faces murder and hit-and-run charges in the October 2024 death of 60-year-old Christina Barrington of Cathedral City. Investigators say he struck Barrington with his Porsche while she was riding a scooter with her pet, then drove away without stopping.

A report from the Cathedral City Police Department says Rodriguez had been drinking at several places before the crash. According to the report, he drove home afterward without reporting it, then left town for Las Vegas for the weekend.

Rodriguez wasn't arrested until October 2025, about a year after the crash. He was later released on $2 million bail.

Today's hearing at the Larson Justice Center in Indio will determine whether there's enough evidence for the case to go to trial. Rodriguez faces charges of murder, hit-and-run causing death, and driving with a suspended license, all of which he has pleaded not guilty to.

Our reporter Alondra Campos has been in the courtroom all morning, and will have the latest from the courtroom in our 5 and 6 o'clock newscasts tonight.