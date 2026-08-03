Search continues for driver in Burger Box hit-and-run

Indio Police are still searching this morning for the driver of a white pickup truck that crashed into Burger Box on Sunday and drove off without stopping.

Surveillance footage shows the truck pulling into the parking lot off Indio Boulevard around 7:15 a.m. Sunday, stopping, then crashing into the building. The video also shows the truck leaving the scene moments later. When NBC Palm Springs' camera crew arrived Sunday afternoon, the building was boarded up, with broken glass and damaged equipment inside.

Burger Box has served the Coachella Valley since 1954 and was about a week away from celebrating one year since its 2025 grand reopening. Despite the damage, co-owner Anthony Ruiz says the community has shown up for the restaurant fast.

"We've had customers since 1954, and given that, we have people who really resonate with this restaurant," Ruiz said. "So again, the video we posted this morning already really showed the support we have, not only from our clients, but yes, local businesses. We have had amazing experiences with getting to know everybody around here, and everybody is so supportive here. So we're more than sure that we'll definitely be supported by them."

The Indio Police Department is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact the department's non-emergency line at 760-391-4051.



