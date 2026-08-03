Sports
Shadow Hills grad traded to Seattle, Firebirds release theme and special events calendar and Friday Night Lights returns August 21
Taylor Ward was traded Monday afternoon from Baltimore to Seattle as the Shadow Hills grad prepares to shift back to the West Coast. The Coachella Valley Firebirds will introduce several new theme nights and Tim O'Brien and Brett Rosen will premiere the new-look Friday Night Lights on August 21.
Tim O'Brien has more from the Agua Caliente Casinos Sports Desk.
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 3, 2026
Local SportsAgua Caliente Casinos Sports DeskCoachella Valley FirebirdsCVFNLFriday Night LightsShadow HIllsTaylor WardSeattle Mariners
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