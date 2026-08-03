Storyliving by Disney Inspires Local Students Through STEAM Challenge

Storyliving by Disney is helping Coachella Valley students prepare for the new school year through hands-on STEAM learning.

The company partnered with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Coachella Valley and the Children's Discovery Museum of the Desert to host a special engineering challenge in Rancho Mirage.

Students worked in teams to design an energy-efficient, accessible home inspired by The Parr House from The Incredibles. They also built Rube Goldberg machines capable of opening the home's front door, putting their creativity, teamwork and problem-solving skills to the test.

To wrap up the event, every student received a complimentary annual museum membership and a backpack filled with school supplies through Disney's Back-to-School initiative.

The president of the Boys & Girls Club of Coachella Valley, Dr. Quinton Egson, says partnerships like these provide students with valuable educational opportunities while encouraging curiosity, innovation and hands-on learning.

The event marks the third year of Storyliving by Disney's support for STEAM education programs in the Coachella Valley.