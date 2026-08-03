The Dune Room Brings Vinyl Culture to Downtown Indio with DJ workshop

INDIO, Calif. — Music lovers of all ages gathered in downtown Indio Saturday to celebrate vinyl records while learning the art behind analog music.

The Dune Room hosted a community event aimed at introducing teens, beginners, and curious music fans to the world of vinyl. Throughout the day, attendees learned how records are produced, explored the basics of vinyl DJing, and heard from local bands that have released their own music on vinyl.

Owner Ron Mesh said the event was designed to spark curiosity while bringing people together through a shared love of music.

"There might be some people that go buy records. There might be some people that are just curious about DJing that might start. Or maybe they'll just go home and break out their old records—their old whatever they are, CDs, cassettes, 8-tracks if they're really old. But it definitely brings people together. You can see different ages, different cultures. Some people drove in from L.A. for this."

The event highlighted vinyl's continued resurgence, offering newcomers a chance to experience the format while connecting longtime collectors, musicians, and DJs under one roof.

The Dune Room hosts live music and community events throughout the year. Its next event, the '90s House Party, is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 7.