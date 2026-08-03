Washington Wildfires Destroy Hundreds of Homes, Force Mass Evacuations

Three major wildfires continue to burn across Spokane County, Washington, leaving widespread destruction in their wake.

While no injuries or deaths have been confirmed, officials say it will take time to fully assess the damage.

The fast-moving fires have burned thousands of acres, destroyed hundreds of structures, and forced tens of thousands of residents to evacuate.

Firefighters from more than a dozen states, along with crews from Australia, have joined the response.

According to Senator Maria Cantwell, the Autumn Lane Fire is now the nation's highest-priority wildfire, giving Washington priority for federal firefighting resources.

Residents returning to their neighborhoods have found homes reduced to rubble, with many saying they've lost everything.

Fire officials say the dangerous conditions and large burn area mean the firefight is expected to continue for several days.