Watermelons, Nuts, And A Little Bit Of Crop Dusting

Monday, August 3rd is packed with strange and delicious holidays, and Jerry Steffen used them as the perfect excuse for another round of Hashtag Holiday Calendar Pop Quiz. Today's celebrations include National Watermelon Day, National Grab Some Nuts Day, and, perhaps the most unexpected of them all, National Airplane Crop Dusting Day.

Before diving into trivia, Steffen shared a few juicy tips for picking the best watermelon this summer, including checking for a creamy yellow field spot, looking for rough brown webbing for extra sweetness, and choosing one that feels heavier than it looks. He also gave a nod to National Grab Some Nuts Day, before pivoting into two crop dusting themed questions that took the segment from the produce aisle straight to the movies and the music charts.

Think you know your rock bands and your Hitchcock thrillers? Test your knowledge below, then watch the full segment to see if you got it right.

1) The tracks on the 2002 album Riot Act cover folk, art, and experimental rock, with lyrics touching on mortality and existentialism following the September 11th attacks. The album features songs like Save You, I Am Mine, and Crop Duster. Name the Seattle based band behind Riot Act.

A) Pearl Jam

B) Smashing Pumpkins

C) Stone Temple Pilots

2) In this 1959 spy thriller, Roger Thornhill, played by Cary Grant, finds himself stranded in a barren field and suddenly targeted by a low flying crop dusting biplane. Which Alfred Hitchcock classic features this iconic scene?

A) North By Northwest

B) Rear Window

C) Vertigo

Watch the video above to catch Jerry Steffen's full breakdown, plus a few laughs from the control room crew, and see if your answers match up.



