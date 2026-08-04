An NBC Palm Springs Weather Heads-Up on Tuesday, August 4, 2026!

The National Weather Service has extended that Extreme Heat Warning for the Coachella Valley area through Saturday as peak temperatures are forecast to exceed 110° each afternoon.

You can expect some humidity today, followed by slightly stickier conditions tomorrow. In fact, Wednesday's dew points will hover in the middle-60s while relative humidity bottoms-out in the middle-to-upper 20s.

As far as winds are concerned, light Southeasterly breezes will switch to a slightly stronger Westerly flow around sunset today and tomorrow.

@JerrySteffen

@NBCPalmSprings