Bob Hope Drive Lane Closures Continue in Rancho Mirage for Palm Tree Trimming

Drivers in Rancho Mirage are being reminded of ongoing lane closures along Bob Hope Drive as crews continue palm tree trimming work.

The inside lanes of Bob Hope Drive in both directions between Dinah Shore Drive and Highway 111 will remain closed through tomorrow to allow crews to complete maintenance work in the roadway median.

Motorists traveling through the area should expect traffic delays and are encouraged to use caution while driving through the work zone.

Drivers are also advised to consider alternate routes if possible to avoid delays during the temporary closures.

The City of Rancho Mirage has not announced any additional closures beyond the current maintenance schedule. Drivers are encouraged to remain alert for changing traffic conditions and workers in the area.

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