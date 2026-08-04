California State Fair ends with scorching heat, plans September dates for next year

SACRAMENTO, California (KCRA) -- The California State Fair wrapped up its 17-day run on Sunday night, with temperatures soaring above 100 degrees during the final weekend and plans announced to shift the event to September next year.

Overall, the fair welcomed more than 650,000 fairgoers this year, according to organizers.

Among other stats:

More than 1 million rides were taken by fairgoers at the carnival 600,000 balloons were popped at carnival games One Country Fair Cinnamon Roll was sold every 23 seconds. The production included 3,200 pounds of cream cheese frosting. Mac Daddy's used nearly 1,200 pounds of cheese for their mac and cheese concoctions Sweets by J used 5,700 pounds of strawberries and 9,500 pounds of sugar for their tanghulu and agua frescas

As the heat eased on Sunday the evening, crowds returned to enjoy the fair’s attractions. Chrissy and Kyle Mattimoe, who attended every day of the fair, reflected on their experience.

"This year was extra. We usually do around 10, but we did a little more this year," they said.

The couple, who purchased season passes, said they appreciated the occasional cloudy days that provided some relief from the heat.

"This year had a little more relief with some cloudy days," they said.

Vendors noticed the impact of the heat on attendance. Victoria Candelaria, who runs a kettle corn stand, said fewer people ventured out during the day.

"I think it's been the heat getting to everybody. During the day, not too many people want to come out," Candelaria said.

Fairgoers sought shade, misting stations, and air-conditioned buildings to escape the heat. Despite the challenges, Candelaria said concerts helped draw crowds, particularly Friday night’s Boyz II Men performance.

"Friday night was the Boyz II Men concert. A lot of people wanted to come see them," she said.

Organizers announced that starting next year, the California State Fair will move to September to avoid the peak summer heat. Frequent fairgoer Terry Veiga shared their thoughts on the change.

"As long as it works during the summer break for children. As long as they can accommodate them being in school, I think it's OK," Veiga said.

Brian Goldberg, a first-time vendor at Big Rene’s Hat Shop, also supported the new schedule.

"Great weather this year, a little warm, but next year will be a little better, absolutely," Goldberg said.

Organizers are optimistic about continuing the fair’s success with the new September dates, offering a more comfortable experience for attendees.



