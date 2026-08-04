California Supreme Court to Hear Two Cases Involving Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco

The California Supreme Court is scheduled to hear oral arguments next month in two cases involving Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco.

The court has set a special argument session for Aug. 24 in San Francisco, with the hearing scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.

One of the cases was brought by California Attorney General Rob Bonta and involves the Attorney General’s authority to supervise county sheriffs. The case centers on the relationship between state oversight and independently elected county law enforcement officials.

The second case involves whether county sheriffs have the authority to remove voted ballots from the custody of elections officials.

In April, the California Supreme Court agreed to review the case involving Bonta and temporarily blocked a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation related to election materials while the legal questions are considered.

The court’s upcoming hearing will allow justices to hear arguments from both sides before issuing a decision on the cases.

The outcome could have implications for the authority of county sheriffs and the oversight responsibilities of state officials throughout California.

NBC Palm Springs will continue to follow developments as the California Supreme Court reviews the cases.

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