California Supreme Court to Hear Two Cases Involving Sheriff Bianco

The California Supreme Court is set to hear oral arguments next month in two cases involving Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco.

The court has scheduled a special argument session for Aug. 24 at 10 a.m. in San Francisco.

One case, brought by Attorney General Rob Bonta, involves whether the attorney general has the authority to supervise county sheriffs.

The second case involves whether sheriffs can remove voted ballots from the custody of elections officials.

In April, the state Supreme Court agreed to review the Bonta case and temporarily blocked a Riverside County Sheriff's Department investigation involving election materials.

The court is scheduled to hear both cases on Aug. 24.