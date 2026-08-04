Caltrans to Repave State Route 111 Through Palm Springs

Caltrans will kick off a $3.2 million project to repave State Route 111 in and near Palm Springs starting in September, with construction expected to run through the end of 2026.

The work stretches from Interstate 10 to just west of Tramway Road and focuses on resurfacing the roadway to smooth out driving conditions.

Crews will be out Monday through Friday, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Drivers can expect single lane closures during that time, though Caltrans says one lane in each direction will stay open at all times. Reduced speeds and traffic delays are expected in the work zone.

Caltrans is asking drivers to slow down, watch for crews and equipment, and build extra time into their commute when passing through the area.

The project is funded through Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, and is being carried out by Caltrans.

To sign up for project updates, click here.



