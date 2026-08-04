Cookies, Chardonnay and Cool Kids

Tuesday, August 4th, 2026 is stacked with things to celebrate. It's National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day, honoring one of America's favorite treats, which traces back to 1938 in Massachusetts, when Ruth Wakefield improvised a recipe after running short on ingredients and accidentally invented a classic. It's also National White Wine Day, a nod to Chardonnay, Pinot Grigio and everything in between, and National Hooray for Kids Day, a reminder to celebrate children and maybe tap into a little inner child along the way.

That kid-friendly spirit carries right into today's Hashtag Holiday Calendar Pop Quiz, brought to you by One Coachella Valley, with both questions built around a kids theme.

Think you know your movie musicals and pop hits?

1: This 1963 musical romantic comedy film features the song "Kids," sung by actor Paul Lynde as father Harry MacAfee.

A) Bye Bye Birdie

B) Mary Poppins

C) The Music Man

2: The 2013 song "Cool Kids" became a worldwide hit, describing a boy and girl who both want to be noticed. It was the debut single from a Chino, California based indie pop band fronted by siblings Sydney, Noah and Graham Sierota.

A) The Broods

B) Echosmith

C) Grouplove

Catch Jerry Steffen's full Hashtag Holiday Calendar Pop Quiz above, and tune in tomorrow morning for another round.