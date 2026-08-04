Eisenhower Health Named Top Hospital in Inland Empire by U.S. News & World Report

Eisenhower Health has been named the No. 1 hospital in the Inland Empire by U.S. News & World Report, earning recognition among the top healthcare facilities in California.

The hospital also ranked No. 22 statewide, placing it in the top 5.5% of hospitals in California, according to the latest rankings. U.S. News & World Report evaluated nearly 4,500 hospitals nationwide, with only 16% receiving a Best Hospital designation.

Eisenhower Health leaders say the recognition reflects the organization’s ongoing commitment to providing high-quality, patient-centered care for residents throughout the Coachella Valley and surrounding communities.

Healthcare needs often happen unexpectedly, and hospital leaders say having access to advanced medical care close to home is critical for local residents.

“Many times, healthcare needs are not something we can always plan,” said an Eisenhower Health representative. “They can be emergencies and so on. And knowing that you don't have to travel outside of the Valley, that you have high-quality care available to you immediately right here in the Valley is obviously critical.”

Hospital leaders say the ranking represents more than an award, highlighting the work of physicians, nurses, staff and teams throughout the organization.

“I think it also reflects on the culture of Eisenhower Health,” the representative said. “In order to obtain these kind of levels of recognition, it's great to be recognized for that. But the important thing for the patients, for the community, is to understand that that represents a commitment at every level of the organization.”

Eisenhower Health serves patients across the Coachella Valley, providing a range of medical services and specialty care.

Leaders say the recognition reinforces the hospital’s mission to continue delivering quality healthcare close to home.

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