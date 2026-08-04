Idyllwild brewpub is bucking a tough national beer market

While breweries across the country are watching sales go flat, one mountain town brewpub is pouring out record numbers.

The Brewers Association says beer production fell 4% nationwide in 2025, and six in ten breweries reported declining sales. But at Idyllwild Brew Pub, business is booming. "Our sales have never been better when it comes to the beer," said Anthony, the pub's general manager. "It's crazy how much people are now drinking beer." He says sales are up nearly 30% from last year.

Part of the reason, staff say, is staying local. The pub draws its own water from a well on site instead of trucking it in. "Craft beer is very special. There's a lot that goes into it. You're sourcing the hops, you're sourcing the grain, the water. For some people, they use big vats of water. We're fortunate enough to have our own well, so we're very, very lucky in that regard," Anthony said.

Behind the beer is Bridget, one of the few female brewmasters in an industry long dominated by men. "We wanted to make it as green and environmentally helpful as possible," she said. Bridget says brewing draws on two very different skill sets. "It's a lot of biology, a lot of chemistry," she said. "I'm really appreciative to have been given the opportunity. I'm really happy to be here, and I really like making beer."

She says she's looking to keep building on that. "I just want to keep expanding my education and learn as much as I can about my craft, and just keep it going," she said.



