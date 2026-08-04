IID Expands Shift and Save Program With $250 Incentive for Customers

Imperial Irrigation District (IID) is expanding its Shift and Save program, giving customers another opportunity to earn a $250 incentive for adjusting when they use electricity.

The program rewards eligible customers who voluntarily switch to a time-of-use rate, which encourages using more electricity during hours when demand is typically lower and reducing usage during peak periods.

IID says the program is designed to help customers save money on their energy bills while also reducing strain on the power grid during the hottest times of the day, when electricity demand is often at its highest.

Under the program, customers can receive a $250 incentive after enrolling and participating in the time-of-use rate plan. The incentive will remain available until the program reaches its goal of 6,000 enrollments.

Utility officials say shifting energy use away from peak hours can help improve grid reliability, especially during periods of extreme heat when air conditioning use increases across the region.

Customers interested in participating in IID’s Shift and Save program can learn more about eligibility requirements and enrollment options through the utility district.

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