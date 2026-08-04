Indio Police Provide Update on Burger Box Hit-and-Run Investigation

The Indio Police Department has released new information in a hit-and-run investigation involving the Burger Box restaurant on Indio Boulevard.

Police say the crash happened early Sunday morning, shortly before 7:30 a.m., when officers responded to the restaurant after a vehicle struck the business and left the scene.

When officers arrived, the vehicle was no longer at the location. Investigators later used surveillance video to help identify the vehicle and the driver involved in the incident.

According to Indio police, the registered owner of the vehicle contacted authorities later that same day and reported that his 22-year-old cousin had taken his 2024 Chevrolet pickup truck without permission.

Police have not announced whether any arrests have been made. The investigation remains active as officers continue collecting information related to the incident.

The family of the driver has also started a GoFundMe campaign to help cover repair costs following the crash.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the case to contact the Indio Police Department.

NBC Palm Springs will continue to provide updates as more details become available.

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