Indio residents can now report potholes, graffiti and more from their phone

Indio residents now have an easier way to flag problems around their neighborhoods. The city's My Indio app lets people report issues like graffiti, potholes, illegal dumping, damaged streetlights and code enforcement concerns directly from their smartphone.

Users can snap a photo, pin the exact location of the issue, and send the report to city staff in just a few minutes. From there, residents can track the status of their request from submission through resolution, so they know whether the city has seen it and what's being done.

City officials say the app gives residents a direct line to staff without having to call in or visit an office, and that every report helps staff catch problems, like a burned-out streetlight or an illegal dump site, faster than before.

The My Indio app is available now on the App Store and Google Play.



