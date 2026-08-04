Investigation Underway After Emergency Response in Desert Hot Springs

An investigation is underway in Desert Hot Springs after a large emergency response was reported early this morning.

Neighbors reported seeing police officers and paramedics in the area of Foxdale Drive around 6 a.m.

Social media video also showed first responders at the scene.

The Desert Hot Springs Police Department confirmed an investigation is underway but has not released information about the type of investigation or what prompted the emergency response.

We will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.