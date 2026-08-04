Palm Springs Fire Department Urges Hikers to Stay Off Trails During Peak Heat

With temperatures soaring across the Coachella Valley, the Palm Springs Fire Department is warning hikers to stay off the trails during the hottest parts of the day. Fire officials say extreme heat can quickly lead to dehydration, heat exhaustion, heat stroke, and other medical emergencies that can turn dangerous fast.

"No hike is worth risking your life," the department said.

Firefighters say they respond to hikers suffering from heat-related illness throughout the summer, and they want people to plan ahead before heading out. The department is urging anyone hitting the trails to start early in the day and avoid the intense afternoon heat, bring plenty of water and drink it often, wear sunscreen along with a hat and light, breathable clothing, and never hike alone. Officials also recommend carrying a fully charged cellphone and turning back if conditions start to feel too tough to handle.

The department says warning signs of heat illness include dizziness, headache, nausea, muscle cramps, weakness, confusion, or fatigue.

If those symptoms hit, officials say to stop immediately, find shade, hydrate, and head back.