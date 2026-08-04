Palo Verde Hospital Continues Recovery Efforts After Bankruptcy Filing

Palo Verde Hospital in Blythe is continuing its efforts to stabilize operations after filing for bankruptcy, with hospital leaders outlining plans to improve the facility and expand staffing.

Hospital officials say recovery efforts include upgrading treatment rooms, renovating the cardiopulmonary unit, replacing the roof and making additional improvements throughout the facility.

Leaders also say the hospital has hired more than two dozen emergency room physicians as part of an effort to maintain and strengthen emergency medical services for the Blythe community. However, officials say several other positions remain open as recruitment efforts continue.

The hospital’s recovery plan has received support from millions of dollars in county, state and federal funding. Officials say the financial assistance has helped keep emergency services available while the hospital works toward long-term stability.

Palo Verde Hospital serves residents in Blythe and surrounding areas, providing access to healthcare services in a region where alternatives may require significant travel.

Hospital leaders say the ongoing improvements are focused on maintaining essential medical care while addressing infrastructure needs and workforce challenges.

The hospital’s stabilization efforts come as healthcare facilities across rural communities continue to face financial and staffing pressures.

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