Palo Verde Hospital’s Million-Dollar Comeback Plan

BLYTHE (CNS) - Building upgrades and bulking up staff remain

objectives in the ongoing turnaround plan for bankrupt Palo Verde Hospital in

Blythe, officials said today.



``Every week, we learn something new about this hospital,'' Interim

Hospital CEO Michelle DeArmond said Tuesday. ``We brought operational expertise

from the Riverside University Health System, but this hospital has its own

history, its own way of doing things. The learning (has gone) both ways.''



DeArmond was tapped for the executive post following the resignation

in April of Sandra Anaya, who had been at the helm for 13 years, according to

the Palo Verde Healthcare District.



The district said plans are afoot to modernize treatment rooms and the

cardiopulmonary unit, as well as refurbish and expand the employee

entrance, and install appropriate Americans with Disabilities Act signage

around the edifice, located at 250 N. First St.



The process of overhauling the hospital roof and renovating the

cafeteria is underway, while hundreds of boxes of decades-old documents are

being removed, officials said.



In May, more than two dozen certified emergency room physicians were

added to the hospital's payroll for 24-hour patient intake and treatment.

However, additional slots remain unfilled, including radiology, environmental

services, ultrasound and cardiopulmonary technicians, according to the

district.

Last week, an open house was held, dubbed the ``180-Day Scoop,'' to

give area residents a first-hand look at ongoing changes and answer some of

their questions.



The county Board of Supervisors in February signed off on a six-month

financial and technical rescue plan to bring the facility back to a sustainable

condition.



The board authorized a $3.44 million allocation from the General Fund

as payment to the California Department of Health Services on behalf of the

healthcare district. That followed a separate $1 million General Fund disbursal

directly benefiting the hospital. The money was the core of a stabilization

loan to keep the insolvent hospital afloat.



According to the district, the county's outlays enabled the district

to tap into taxpayer-backed credit available under Medi-Cal totaling $9.9

million to bolster hospital operations. Afterward, the district was further

awarded a $3 million state grant, which came on the heels of $1.8 million in

federal relief.



A ``strike team'' authorized by the board and composed of RUHS medical

professionals initiated a reformation on Feb. 23 intended to stabilize the

hospital's emergency clinic.



Under the management services agreement between the county and PVHD,

RUHS staff are implementing all necessary processes connected to the strike

team support plan, with the goal of maintaining emergency operations at the

cash-strapped hospital. Without emergency services at the facility, the area's

roughly 20,000 residents would lose access to ``timely treatment for life-

threatening conditions where minutes matter,'' according to a county statement

in January. Outside of the hospital, the nearest option for emergency

healthcare is more than 70 miles away.



The monetary agreement between the county and district specifies the

county will have ``first priority'' status among the district's creditors and

will not be liable for any of its debts.



Last September, the PVHD Board of Directors voted to seek federal

Chapter 9 bankruptcy protection while efforts were made to stanch ongoing

financial losses. Administrators noted the hospital had been struggling to

remain afloat since the start of the current decade, with revenue streams

withering while patient loads remained unchanged.



The California Health Facilities Financing Authority extended an $8.5

million infusion from the Distressed Hospital Program in 2023, but that turned

into a short-term fix, according to the district. Officials expressed

frustration at the time about the inability to recruit a chief financial

officer who would stay the course in sorting out possible solutions. Four CFOs

came and went in an 18-month span.



The possibility of a wholesale county takeover of the hospital's

emergency department has not been ruled out publicly.