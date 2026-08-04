PSUSD Trains 675 Classified Staff Members at Rancho Mirage High School

Palm Springs Unified School District held a classified professional training session today at Rancho Mirage High School.

The session brought together 675 staff members for training focused on skills that support students across the district.

Topics included behavior management, inclusive practices, math instruction, specialized health procedures, and mental health.

District leaders say classified staff members play an important role in supporting students throughout the school day, including during passing periods, lunch, P.E. and other activities outside the classroom.

They say investing in staff ultimately means investing in the students they serve.

The training is designed to help classified staff build their skills and better support students across Palm Springs Unified.