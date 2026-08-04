Scam Alert!

The Palm Springs Police Department is alerting the community about an increase in phone scams involving callers falsely claiming to be law enforcement officers.

According to police, scammers are telling residents they have outstanding warrants, missed court appearances, unpaid traffic fines, or subpoenas and demanding immediate payment to avoid arrest. Officials say the callers often create a sense of urgency and fear in an attempt to pressure victims into sending money, frequently through gift cards or other difficult-to-trace payment methods.

Police say dispatch received 10 calls in a single day from community members reporting the scam.

Captain with the Palm Springs Police Department Gustavo Araiza said scammers may even use the names of real department employees or spoof the department's phone number to make the calls appear legitimate.

"If someone is demanding immediate payment over the phone and threatening arrest, that's a major red flag," Araiza said. "Hang up and contact the police department directly using its official non-emergency number to verify the information."

Officials also emphasized that the Palm Springs Police Department will never demand payment over the phone for warrants or court fines. If law enforcement needs to contact someone about a warrant, officers will typically do so in person—not by requesting money over the phone.

The warning comes as scam losses continue to climb nationwide. According to the IC3, adults age 60 and older reported losing more than $7.7 billion to scams and fraud in 2025, making them one of the most frequently targeted age groups.

Anyone who receives a scam call, text message, or email—or who believes they have been the victim of an internet-related crime—is encouraged to report it through the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center at IC3.gov.