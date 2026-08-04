SpaceX Booster Set to Impact Moon at 5,400 MPH

A massive SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket booster is on a collision course with the lunar surface, setting up an unexpected scientific experiment as it prepares to crash at 5,400 miles per hour.

The booster originally launched in January 2025 to send two robotic landers toward the moon. Over the past several months, a combination of gravitational forces and solar activity gradually pulled the upper stage into a trajectory leading directly to the lunar surface.

At 2:34 a.m. Eastern time, the booster is expected to slam into the moon, digging out a brand new crater. The resulting impact is anticipated to trigger a plume of lunar dirt and dust rising up to 60 miles above the surface, giving astronomers and researchers worldwide a rare chance to analyze material from beneath the lunar soil.

Julianna Scheiman, director of NASA Science and Dragon Programs at SpaceX, noted during a NASA news conference that environmental forces ultimately directed the rocket stage toward the moon following its primary mission.

Lunar experts see the accidental collision as a valuable opportunity. Thomas Gonzalez Roberts, an assistant professor at the Georgia Institute of Technology, explained that analyzing the plume offers a real scientific way of learning more about what the moon is made up of. Orbiting lunar probes will document the collision and transmit data back to Earth, helping NASA researchers better understand the subsurface composition of the moon.

The event comes as NASA prepares for future human exploration. The agency plans to land astronauts on the moon within two years as part of the Artemis program, with long-term goals of establishing an Artemis base camp and eventually preparing for crewed missions to Mars. NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman emphasized that these efforts build the foundational experience required to maintain continuous astronaut operations on the lunar surface.

While scientists look forward to the data, the collision also highlights growing concerns over orbital debris. More than 130 million pieces of space junk currently orbit Earth, ranging from discarded rocket components and defunct satellites to small bolts and hardware. The accumulation of debris poses ongoing risks to satellites, spacecraft, and crewed missions in Earth orbit.

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