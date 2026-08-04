Talking with Thalia: Back-to-School Health Tips Every Parent Should Know

As students head back to the classroom, parents should focus on more than just school supplies. On Talking with Thalia, DAP Health Director of Pediatric Services Dr. Jasmine Brown shared important back-to-school health tips, including managing chronic medical conditions, staying up to date on vaccinations, establishing healthy sleep routines, preventing the spread of illness, and recognizing signs of anxiety. She also encouraged parents to keep open communication with their children and seek support early when physical or mental health concerns arise, emphasizing that early intervention can help children thrive both in and out of the classroom.