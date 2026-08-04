Sports
The American Express awaits fate beyond 2027, College of the Desert to unveil new athletic stadium
The PGA Tour released a few dates for tournaments in 2028 as The American Express awaits word beyond this next tournament. The College of the Desert will host the public for the home opener on Saturday, August 29 to showoff their new athletic stadium.
Tim O'Brien has more from the Agua Caliente Casinos Sports Desk.
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 4, 2026
Local SportsThe American ExpressPGA WestCollege of the DesertCOD FootballCoachella ValleyGolfPGA Tour
Link Copied To Clipboard!