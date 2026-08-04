The Bent Opens Fifth Season with 'Cat on a Hot Tin Roof' at Palm Springs Cultural Center

The Bent Theater is preparing to kick off its fifth season this October with a new production of Tennessee Williams' classic Cat on a Hot Tin Roof.

Artistic Director Steven Rosenbaum says he is especially excited to direct the production, noting that the Pulitzer Prize-winning play explores themes that remain relevant today.

"This is my first time directing for The Bent," Rosenbaum said. "It's Tennessee Williams, and we're really going to highlight the story's deeper themes in this production."

Casting has been one of the biggest challenges. Rosenbaum says the theater received roughly 400 submissions for the role of Maggie and another 200 for Brick. While the two lead roles are being cast in Los Angeles, the remainder of the production features local Coachella Valley performers.

Following Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, The Bent will present Dada Woof Papa Hot, a comedy that explores family, parenthood, and adoption through the lives of a gay couple. Rosenbaum describes the play as both hilarious and heartfelt, while directing duties will be handled by local director Jerome Genétras.

Managing Director Terry Ray also reflected on directing last season's acclaimed production of A Man of No Importance, The Bent's first full-scale musical, calling it one of the most rewarding experiences of his career.

The pair also discussed the recent fire at the Palm Springs Cultural Center, where The Bent performs. Although smoke and water caused minor damage to the theater, both said repairs are progressing well and the venue is expected to be ready for the season opener.

They praised the community's support and the Cultural Center's staff for helping ensure performances can continue.

The Bent's fifth season begins in October, continuing the company's mission to bring bold, thought-provoking theater to audiences throughout the Coachella Valley.

The Bent LGBTQ Theater

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