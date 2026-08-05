An NBC Palm Springs Weather Heads-Up on Wednesday, August 5, 2026!

Because of the heat and humidity, an Extreme Heat Warning has been posted for the Coachella Valley area through Saturday.

Today and tomorrow, the Valley will be under sunny skies with slightly above-normal high temperatures just above 110°. Those numbers move closer to the middle one-teens on Friday and Saturday.

Due in part to an outflow from thunderstorms over Northwest Mexico, an influx of surface moisture will elevate humidity in Southern California.

Dew points today will range from the middle-60s over the Western half of the Coachella Valley, but we'll be closer to 70° on the Southeast side.



As far as rain is concerned, we may see a few light showers over area mountains on Thursday and Friday. But -- with the influx of mid-level moisture early next week -- there is a chance of a few area mountain showers and thunderstorms on Monday and Tuesday.

Stay tuned!

@JerrySteffen

@NBCPalmSprings