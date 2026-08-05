Average Riverside County Gas Price Records Largest Drop Since July 1

RIVERSIDE (CNS) - The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular

gasoline in Riverside County recorded its largest decrease since July 1 today,

dropping 1.5 cents to $5.591, after increasing 20 of the previous 21 days.



The average price rose 19 consecutive days, decreased six-tenths of a

cent Monday and rose one-tenth of a cent Tuesday, according to figures from the

AAA and Oil Price Information Service.



The average price is one-tenth of a cent less than one week ago but

38.5 cents more than one month ago and $1.278 higher than one year ago. It has

increased $1.04 since the start of the joint U.S./Israel attack on Iran on Feb.

28, which sent oil prices higher and drastically accelerated increases at the

gas pump.



The national average price dropped for the fifth consecutive day,

decreasing nine-tenths of a cent to $4.08. It has dropped 2.6 cents over the

past five days, including six-tenths of a cent Tuesday. The streak of decreases

follows back-to-back increases totaling 1.5 cents.



The national average price is 1 cent less than one week ago, but 27.6

cents more than one month ago and 91.6 cents higher than one year ago. It has

increased $1.098 since the attack on Iran.



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