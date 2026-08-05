Back to School Wellness: Tips to Keep Your Kids Healthy and Happy

There's something special about back to school season. New friends, familiar faces, and all that excitement that comes with a fresh start. But along with the fun, this time of year also brings something less welcome: germs. As kids reunite with classmates, colds and bugs tend to make the rounds, and parents everywhere start wondering how to keep their families healthy through it all.

Boosting Immunity from the Inside

One of the simplest places to start is with your child's daily nutrition. As kids grow and spend more time around other children, their bodies need extra support, especially when it comes to key vitamins that help keep the immune system strong. There are plenty of easy, kid friendly options out there, whether your little one prefers something chewable or a liquid form, making it simple to build a healthy habit into your morning routine.

Making Mornings Easier

Let's be honest, getting kids ready in the morning can be a challenge. From brushing teeth to combing out tangled hair, these small battles can turn into big ones fast. The good news is there are fun, kid approved tools designed to make these routines smoother, and even a little enjoyable, for both you and your child.

Fueling Up with Protein

Breakfast is another common struggle, especially getting kids to eat something with real nutritional value before they head out the door. Protein rich options are a great way to start the day right, giving your child the energy they need to focus and stay active through those first busy hours of school.

Smarter Snacking

When it comes to packing lunches or snacks, finding options that are both tasty and low in added sugar can feel like a challenge. Fortunately, there are plenty of choices available that kids genuinely enjoy, without the sugar crash later in the day.

As always, talk with your child's pediatrician or healthcare provider before adding any new vitamins or supplements to their routine.

This segment is brought to you by Clark's Nutrition in Rancho Mirage, your local resource for health and wellness products for the whole family.



