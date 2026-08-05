Cathedral City Awards $90K to Local Organizations in Community, Arts Grants

CATHEDRAL CITY (CNS) - Cathedral City awarded $90,000 to 18 local

nonprofits and six art recipients through two city grant programs, officials

announced tuesday.



Through the Community Assistance Grant Program, 18 organizations that

provide essential services to Coachella Valley residents, including health and

human services, received $70,000. Officials said the city received 24

applications requesting a combined $183,700.



The following recipients and the amount each were awarded are:

-- Read With Me Volunteer Program received $10,000;

-- Boys and Girls Club of Cathedral City received $9,300;

-- Cathedral City Senior Center received $8,000;

-- Coachella Valley Disaster Preparedness Network received $5,000;

-- Coachella Valley Repertory received $5,000;

-- Dinner with Patsi received $5,000;

-- Habitat for Humanity of the Coachella Valley received $5,000;

-- Senior Advocates of the Desert received $5,000;

-- Friends of the Desert Mountains received $3,000;

-- ABC Recovery Center, Inc. received $2,500;

-- Jewish Family Service of the Desert received $2,500;

-- Operation Safe House, Inc received $2,500;

-- American Legion Auxiliary Unit 519 received $2,000;

-- Tools for Tomorrow received $1,200;

-- Angel View, Inc. received $1,000;

-- Martha's Village and Kitchen received $1,000;

-- Regional Access Project Foundation received $1,000, and

-- Variety Children's Charities of the Desert received $1,000.



Officials said $20,000 was awarded for creative expression to four

organizations and two artists through the Community Arts Grant Program.

The recipients and amount awarded included the following:

-- Palm Springs Gay Men's Chorus received $4,519 for ``Boogie Shoes,''

a disco-themed performance;

-- Cathedral City Senior Center received $3,800 for a year of performances;

-- Boys and Girls Club of Cathedral City received $3,800 for youth

photography and editing classes;

-- Coachella Accapella received $3,556 for the springs concert ``I

Love a Piano'' with Cathedral City High School;

-- Denise Dede Ondishko received $3,325 for a one-day bluegrass

festival, and

-- Terry Hastings received $1,000 for seminars for local artists ``The

Business of Art and AI Is the Artist's Friend.''



The arts grant program was established during the 2024-25 fiscal year

and has supported a wide range of art initiatives, including theatre, music,

spoken word, visual art and arts education.



``The assistance grants direct resources toward recovery programs,

senior services, youth literacy, housing, food security and emergency

preparedness. The art grants keep live performance, arts education and creative

programming accessible to residents of every age,'' officials said.



Copyright 2026, City News Service, Inc.

