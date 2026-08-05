Cathedral City Students Can Get Free Backpacks Saturday

Cathedral City students can get free backpacks and school supplies this weekend.

The Boys & Girls Club of Cathedral City, alongside Assemblymember Greg Wallis, is hosting a backpack giveaway on Saturday, August 8.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to noon at the Boys & Girls Club on Whispering Palms Trail.

Backpacks filled with school supplies will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last.

Children must be present to receive a backpack.

Organizers say the goal is to make sure local students have the tools they need to start the school year prepared and with confidence.