Local & Community
Cathedral City Students Can Get Free Backpacks Saturday
Cathedral City students can get free backpacks and school supplies this weekend.
The Boys & Girls Club of Cathedral City, alongside Assemblymember Greg Wallis, is hosting a backpack giveaway on Saturday, August 8.
The event runs from 10 a.m. to noon at the Boys & Girls Club on Whispering Palms Trail.
Backpacks filled with school supplies will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last.
Children must be present to receive a backpack.
Organizers say the goal is to make sure local students have the tools they need to start the school year prepared and with confidence.
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 5, 2026
Cathedral Citybackpack giveawayschool suppliesBoys Girls ClubGreg Wallisbacktoschool
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