Danger on the Trails

The Palm Springs Fire Department is reminding residents and visitors to stay off local hiking trails during periods of extreme heat after responding to dozens of heat-related rescues over the past year.

According to the department, firefighters have completed 31 hiker rescues in the last 365 days, including nine since June 1. Officials say most of those calls don't begin with a twisted ankle or a fall. Instead, hikers often become dehydrated, overheated, or dizzy before suffering an injury that leaves them stranded on the mountainside.

Fire officials warn that temperatures on hiking trails can feel far hotter than what's reported in the city, making even experienced hikers vulnerable to heat-related illnesses. They say conditions can deteriorate within minutes, turning an ordinary hike into a medical emergency.

If people choose to hike despite the warnings, firefighters recommend starting before sunrise, hiking with a partner, carrying a fully charged cellphone, bringing plenty of water, and turning around at the first sign of trouble.

Each rescue requires a significant emergency response, often involving firefighters, paramedics, police officers, and a rescue helicopter. Those incidents temporarily pull critical resources away from other emergencies throughout Palm Springs.

The department's message is clear: during the summer months, the safest decision is to stay off the trails until temperatures cool down.