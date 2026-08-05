Death Investigation Underway After Woman Found Dead in Desert Hot Springs

A death investigation is underway in Desert Hot Springs after a woman was found dead in a vacant lot Tuesday morning.

Police say the body was discovered around 6 a.m. by a frequent walker nearby in a desert area east of San Ardo Road and Pomelo Drive, near Foxdale Drive, according to Police Chief Steven Shaw.

Chief Shaw says the woman is believed to be between 35 and 40 years old.

Authorities say there are no immediate signs of foul play, but the circumstances surrounding her death remain under investigation.

The Riverside County Coroner's Office is waiting until next of kin is notified before releasing the woman's identity.